Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 80, is reportedly engaged to girlfriend, 47

Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific...
Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly getting a new ring to add to his collection.

People Magazine reports the 80-year-old is engaged to his 47-year-old girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger announced their engagement at a gala event Saturday.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft for nearly 50 years before she died of ovarian cancer.

Kraft and Blumberg are believed to have been dating since 2019, the same year Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at a spa.

A Florida appeals court later ruled that police violated the rights of Kraft and 24 others arrested in connection to the case when they secretly installed cameras inside massage rooms.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Since then, the couple has been seen at a number of social events together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 NB at Ottawa River Road Closed Due To Crash
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 2 killed in wrong-way crash following police pursuit
Police say Galen Artez Steele had three children in the car when he led officers on a chase...
Man arrested after leading TPD on chase with kids in the car, ends in crash
The false D.U.I. arrest of Jon Schoonmaker was caught on dash cam in January 2018.
Michigan man sues Florida Sheriff’s Office after false D.U.I. arrest
TARTA drivers fear recent passenger incidents
TARTA drivers fear recent passenger incidents
Ofari Smith
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Toledo stabbing death

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB talks gain momentum toward deal saving 162-game season
Alexa Jacobs, 27, fell into a coma when her body temperature reached 107 degrees during Maui...
Surviving 107-degree fever and coma, police recruit recounts close brush with death
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack
WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway