3/10: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Snow totals remain light for Friday, with anywhere from a dusting to 3″ possible. Toledo is most likely to stay below 2″, northwest counties 3″+ in the morning, southeast counties 3″+ in the afternoon/evening. Once that clears, a breezy weekend with 30-40 mph gusts may blow some flakes around, with the time change coming Sunday at 2am.

