3/10: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
0-3″ range of snow totals Friday; breezy weekend
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Snow totals remain light for Friday, with anywhere from a dusting to 3″ possible. Toledo is most likely to stay below 2″, northwest counties 3″+ in the morning, southeast counties 3″+ in the afternoon/evening. Once that clears, a breezy weekend with 30-40 mph gusts may blow some flakes around, with the time change coming Sunday at 2am.
