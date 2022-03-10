Traffic
3/10/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

LIGHT SNOW LIKELY FRIDAY
3/10/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TONIGHT: Light snow developing after midnight, lows in the upper 20s. FRIDAY: Light snow likely, ending in the evening, 0.5-2″ of snow expected, highs in the mid 30s. SATURDAY: Cold and breezy, chance of a few snow flurries, highs in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 40s.

3/10/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
