Child arrested for macing students, faculty at a Toledo elementary school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 8-year-old girl was arrested after macing fellow students and faculty members at school yesterday.

It happened at the Toledo Preparatory Academy around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the girl was involved in a fight with another student when she pulled a can of mace out from her backpack. She allegedly maced several students and faculty.

Toledo Police arrested the girl and she was charged with safe school assault.

The Toledo Preparatory Academy dismissed school for the remainder of the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.