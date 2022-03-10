One killed, one hospitalized in rollover crash at Alexis and Tetherwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and another was hospitalized in a crash on Alexis Road on Thursday.

It happened at the intersection of Alexis and Tetherwood around 2:30 p.m.

According to police records, Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan, was killed in the crash. Austin Sparks, 22, of Toledo, was hospitalized to be treated for blunt force trauma.

Toledo Police said Robb was traveling east on Alexis and was attempting to turn left onto Tetherwood. Sparks was traveling west on Alexis when his car struck Robb’s vehicle.

Robb’s vehicle rolled over in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexis Road was closed in both directions Thursday while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

