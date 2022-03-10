Traffic
High speed Toledo Police chase caught on camera

The suspect is charged with killing pedestrian
High speed chase caught on camera
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re now getting a firsthand look at a Toledo Police chase that hit speeds of around 113 miles per hour.

That suspect even trying to get away from police after flipping his car and allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian. It’s a very visual, firsthand look at a typical traffic stop that was anything but typical.

Toledo Police had to taser Michael Jackson, 35, not once but twice capping off a wild ride on February 27th just before midnight for no headlights.

When officers found warrants and a suspended license he was asked to leave the vehicle. That’s when Jackson took off in the vehicle.

From Willys and Sylvania this chase, that court documents say topped 113 miles an hour, ended up at Alexis and Woodside where Jackson fled his vehicle. But not before one of the two Toledo Police cruisers chasing him rear ended the other. No officers were seriously hurt.

The chase continued and Jackson was located. The first taser shot didn’t subdue him. He took off again. He was tased for that second time and taken away in handcuffs

Jackson drove his car near a semi driven by Mohammed Souare of North Carolina who was out of the cab. Souare was hit and killed. Jackson has now been indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges in Souare’s death.

