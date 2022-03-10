2 killed in wrong-way crash following police pursuit

Traffic
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police confirm two people are dead after a pursuit ends in a crash on I-75.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on I-75 North near Ottawa River Road.

Authorities say the driver was originally driving on the right side of traffic, but turned around near an exit ramp and started driving in the wrong direction.

The vehicle fleeing from police hit at least 2 semi-trucks, killing the driver and passenger. The semi-drivers were not injured.

As of 6:45 a.m., crews are still working to clear the scene. I-75 North from Ottawa River Road to Alexis Road is closed. Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area.

