March 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 40s. Light snow is likely starting mid morning on Friday and lasting through the evening. Light snow accumulations of 0-3″ is possible with the highest totals coming in our eastern counties. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. Sunday will be in the low 40s with a few snow flurries possible. Highs warm into the 50s and 60s next week.

