Michigan man sues Florida Sheriff’s Office after false D.U.I. arrest

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - In January 2018, a Michigan man was arrested in Brevard County, Florida, after the officer accused him of driving under the influence. Turns out, the man was not intoxicated at all. Now, the charges are dropped and he’s suing the Sheriff’s Office.

“When I was pulled over, he just asked for license and registration and really didn’t ever tell me why I was being pulled over,” said Jon Schoonmaker, 55, who lives in Adrian, MI.

Schoonmaker says he and his wife had flown into Florida for a four day vacation when they were pulled over near Cape Canaveral. The officer forced Schoonmaker to perform a field sobriety test by walking an imaginary line on the ground.

“I was probably nervous. I’m sure I was nervous,” said Schoonmaker. “I didn’t know what was going on and I didn’t know if this was just proper or normal procedure, but he asked me to submit to the sobriety test and he says, ‘I need you to walk a white line. You know, but I don’t have the tape in my car, so just imagine that there’s a white line on the ground.’”

Moments later, dashcam footage provided by Schoonmaker’s attorney shows him getting handcuffed.

“My mug shot was everywhere. You could just put my name in and it was one of the first things that showed up,” added Schoonmaker, who is a therapist specializing in teenage trauma.

After spending a night in jail, Schoonmaker says he spent months waiting for the results of his urine test. When they came back negative, a D.U.I. lawyer had the charges dropped and his record expunged. Now, four years later, Schoonmaker is suing the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office because he was never offered a breathalyzer test.

“It’s definitely happening to other folks, and if I have the ability with my resources and who I am to bring something to light, I really want to do that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.