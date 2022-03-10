Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

As prices at the pump rise, so does interest in electric vehicles

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the conflict in Ukraine continuously escalating, gas prices here in the U.S are beginning to increase. According to GasBuddy here in Lucas County, the price at the pump is ranging from $3.75 to $4.09.

Car salesmen here in Toledo are saying that has had an impact on the sales of electric vehicles. Todd Rockery is the General Sales Manager of Yark Nissan in Toledo. He says electric vehicles don’t last long on the lot. “We’ve got a couple in stock, I don’t see them making it through the month,” says Rockey. “I think everyone sees that being the future of vehicles, are electric vehicles. Gas prices are definitely a hindrance when it comes to car buying sometimes.“The benefits are you don’t have to stop at the gas station for gas anymore. You can plug it in wherever you’re at.”

Rockery himself is considering purchasing an electric vehicle. “With the rise in gas prices, it seems like everything else is rising. I want to try to save some money and that is one way I can do it,” says Rockery. “I think I’d save 100 bucks a month. That alone on gas. Those huge savings to me.”

Christine Senack is the creator of Girl in the Glass City, and she is an electric car ambassador. “This is actually a lifelong dream of mine to be driving electric vehicles. Having driven them now for over 6 and a half years,” says Senack.

She says you can already see now that more dealerships gravitating toward electric vehicles, due to a shift in demand. “There is becoming bigger and bigger interest in electric vehicles. So you have more demand than you supply. So a lot of people actually order their electric vehicles.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
TPD: Toledo woman accidently shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
It happened around 9:00 a.m. on Laskey Road near Talmadge Tuesday morning.
Hundreds without power after Toledo crash
TARTA drivers fear recent passenger incidents
TARTA drivers fear recent passenger incidents
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test.
Woman sues Tiffin judge, court and Seneca Co. Sheriff over wrongful drug test and jailing
Police say Galen Artez Steele had three children in the car when he led officers on a chase...
Man arrested after leading TPD on chase with kids in the car, ends in crash

Latest News

Building Better Schools - Learning about Ukraine
Building Better Schools - Learning about Ukraine
A colonoscopy can be life-saving
How a colonoscopy saved one woman’s life
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ohio’s retired teachers frustrated with pension fund
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
New search warrants, task force in case of missing Lenawee County woman