As prices at the pump rise, so does interest in electric vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the conflict in Ukraine continuously escalating, gas prices here in the U.S are beginning to increase. According to GasBuddy here in Lucas County, the price at the pump is ranging from $3.75 to $4.09.

Car salesmen here in Toledo are saying that has had an impact on the sales of electric vehicles. Todd Rockery is the General Sales Manager of Yark Nissan in Toledo. He says electric vehicles don’t last long on the lot. “We’ve got a couple in stock, I don’t see them making it through the month,” says Rockey. “I think everyone sees that being the future of vehicles, are electric vehicles. Gas prices are definitely a hindrance when it comes to car buying sometimes.“The benefits are you don’t have to stop at the gas station for gas anymore. You can plug it in wherever you’re at.”

Rockery himself is considering purchasing an electric vehicle. “With the rise in gas prices, it seems like everything else is rising. I want to try to save some money and that is one way I can do it,” says Rockery. “I think I’d save 100 bucks a month. That alone on gas. Those huge savings to me.”

Christine Senack is the creator of Girl in the Glass City, and she is an electric car ambassador. “This is actually a lifelong dream of mine to be driving electric vehicles. Having driven them now for over 6 and a half years,” says Senack.

She says you can already see now that more dealerships gravitating toward electric vehicles, due to a shift in demand. “There is becoming bigger and bigger interest in electric vehicles. So you have more demand than you supply. So a lot of people actually order their electric vehicles.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.