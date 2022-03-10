Traffic
“Stuff the truck” fundraiser on Friday

(unsplash.com)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week is recognized as Catholic Sisters Week and to celebrate, sisters of Notre Dame are hosting a food drive Friday.

The “Stuff The Truck” food drive will support the Toledo Seagate food bank. This is the second year Sisters of Notre Dame are hosting a drive for the food bank.

“We as a Toledo community, we are a generous community and this is a great way for those in the area to show their support for those in need. And we sure need that now,” donor relations director Sister Sally Bohnett said.

It’s happening all day Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walt Churchill’s Market in Maumee.

You can drop off non-perishable and monetary donations. Pre-packed bags will also be available for purchase.

