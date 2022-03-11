3/11: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Most of us will end up with 1″ of light snow on grassy/elevated surfaces, with snow moving east through the afternoon/evening. Not much more accumulation is expected in Toledo, but isolated 2″ amounts are possible southeast. Once that snow clears, northwest winds will deliver windchills near zero Saturday morning, with even higher winds (40+ mph) Sunday. Highs will improve from the 20s tomorrow to 60s by Wednesday.

