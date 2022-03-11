Traffic
3/11: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Light snow moving east, bitter cold air rushing in overnight
Light snow from west to east for the next 12 hours, and bitter cold winds rushing in after! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Most of us will end up with 1″ of light snow on grassy/elevated surfaces, with snow moving east through the afternoon/evening. Not much more accumulation is expected in Toledo, but isolated 2″ amounts are possible southeast. Once that snow clears, northwest winds will deliver windchills near zero Saturday morning, with even higher winds (40+ mph) Sunday. Highs will improve from the 20s tomorrow to 60s by Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

