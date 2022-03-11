Celebrating the life of domestic violence victim Sarah Schulte

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the life of Sarah Schulte.

Police say the 39-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a male friend. He’s locked up at the Lucas county jail.

Family and friends described Sarah Schulte as a beautiful mother with a positive spirit. Her co-workers from home depot came to pay their respects, along with two Toledo City Council members.

Her father had several people talk about domestic violence. An assistant prosecutor for Lucas County Common Pleas told Sarah’s family and friends that Toledo has a real problem.

“We will not stop domestic violence and we will not prevent these types of tragedies until we teach our sons and our nephews and our brothers how to respect women and how to act appropriately in a relationship,” Assistant Lucas County Prosecutor, Rebecca Facey, said.

Three Toledo women have recently died allegedly at the hands of their partners.

