Family offers $50,000 reward to find Dee Warner

Dee Warner
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Approaching the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Dee Warner’s family is offering a $50,000 reward to locate her remains.

“She didn’t evaporate out of her house in Tipton, Michigan on Munger Road sometime in the early hours of April 25,” her brother, Greg Hardy said. “Somebody knows something.”

On Wednesday, law enforcement announced new search warrants in their attempt to locate Warner.

