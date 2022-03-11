Family offers $50,000 reward to find Dee Warner

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Approaching the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Dee Warner’s family is offering a $50,000 reward to locate her remains.

“She didn’t evaporate out of her house in Tipton, Michigan on Munger Road sometime in the early hours of April 25,” her brother, Greg Hardy said. “Somebody knows something.”

On Wednesday, law enforcement announced new search warrants in their attempt to locate Warner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.