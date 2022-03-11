Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Free tablets and broadband service for those who qualify

It's available through the Affordable Connectivity Program
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Not much in this world is free these days. But if you qualify, there’s a chance for you and your family to get important technology at no cost. Children and adults are able to get a tablet and monthly broadband service through the Affordable Connectivity Program. It is a program of the Federal Communications Commission.

People will be able to sign up for everything this weekend at the Wayman D. Palmer Community YMCA in Toledo. The program is designed to help those who can’t afford internet service.

Here’s how it works. You have to be 18 or older to apply. You can apply for a tablet and broadband for yourself or a child, but only one per person. If there are multiple children in need, multiple adults have to apply.

You’re eligible if at least one person in your home, and that can be child or adult, meets at least one of the criteria. That includes Federal Public Housing, SNAP, SSI, WIC, Federal Pell Grant and Medicaid along with a number of other programs.

Ray Scott heads up Glenwood Elite, an organization that helps kids in our community on a number of levels. He’s a big part of helping get the word out about the free technology that’s available.

“It’s free, no attachments, no tricks. It is just to give back to households that may be struggling. It’s about the kids. In the last couple months we’ve lost a lot of kids, so we’re giving back. It is my passion to give back to the kids in our community, and that is what I will do until the day I die.”

You can register for the free tablet and broadband program Saturday, March 12th from 10-2 at the Wayman D. Palmer Community YMCA on North 14th Street.

You can also call (888) 295-1107 to pre-qualify at any time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 NB at Ottawa River Road Closed Due To Crash
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 2 killed in wrong-way crash following police pursuit
Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood that occurred...
Fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood
The false D.U.I. arrest of Jon Schoonmaker was caught on dash cam in January 2018.
Michigan man sues Florida Sheriff’s Office after false D.U.I. arrest
Police say Galen Artez Steele had three children in the car when he led officers on a chase...
Man arrested after leading TPD on chase with kids in the car, ends in crash
TARTA drivers fear recent passenger incidents
TARTA drivers fear recent passenger incidents

Latest News

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Family offers $50,000 reward to find Dee Warner
Dee Warner
Dee Warner
Police have to released the name of the suspects in the deadly crash.
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash
“Stuff the truck” fundraiser on Friday