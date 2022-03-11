Free tablets and broadband service for those who qualify

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Not much in this world is free these days. But if you qualify, there’s a chance for you and your family to get important technology at no cost. Children and adults are able to get a tablet and monthly broadband service through the Affordable Connectivity Program. It is a program of the Federal Communications Commission.

People will be able to sign up for everything this weekend at the Wayman D. Palmer Community YMCA in Toledo. The program is designed to help those who can’t afford internet service.

Here’s how it works. You have to be 18 or older to apply. You can apply for a tablet and broadband for yourself or a child, but only one per person. If there are multiple children in need, multiple adults have to apply.

You’re eligible if at least one person in your home, and that can be child or adult, meets at least one of the criteria. That includes Federal Public Housing, SNAP, SSI, WIC, Federal Pell Grant and Medicaid along with a number of other programs.

Ray Scott heads up Glenwood Elite, an organization that helps kids in our community on a number of levels. He’s a big part of helping get the word out about the free technology that’s available.

“It’s free, no attachments, no tricks. It is just to give back to households that may be struggling. It’s about the kids. In the last couple months we’ve lost a lot of kids, so we’re giving back. It is my passion to give back to the kids in our community, and that is what I will do until the day I die.”

You can register for the free tablet and broadband program Saturday, March 12th from 10-2 at the Wayman D. Palmer Community YMCA on North 14th Street.

You can also call (888) 295-1107 to pre-qualify at any time.

