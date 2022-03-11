March 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light snow is likely today with highs in the middle 30s. Tonight will turn much colder with lows in the teens and the wind chill dropping near 0. Saturday will be cold and windy with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will only get to the middle to upper 20s with a wind chill in the single digits. A few morning snow showers are possible on Sunday. Highs will reach the middle 40s. Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the low 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high in the 60s.

