Neighborhood Nuisance: Vistula residents say vacant home is a hazard

Neighbors on North Superior Street in Toledo say since the owner died, the property has been in a state of disrepair.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The vacant home on North Superior street in the Vistula district of Toledo has been causing some issues for neighbors.

Kenneth Wood has lived in the community for 22 years.

“It’s a health hazard, and I think it’s a danger to the community,” Wood said.

Wood said squatters have been seen in the home.

“I called the police a couple of times. They did come out and get one of the guys.”

On one occasion, Wood says a squatter in the home started a fire.

“Somebody bomb-fired the back of the house,” Wood says. “Me and my grandson were in the house. We heard something pop and crash. He said ‘granddad, granddad! I think there’s a fire next door!’ so we ran outside.”

Firefighters tamed the flames but investigators never determined an official cause. Officials say it could’ve been intentionally set or it was someone inside trying to stay warm.

Wood says since the fire, the home has fallen into further disrepair.

“It’s a concern because I don’t know what else is going to happen,” says Wood. “I just don’t understand why it would take so long.”

This property may not be a concern too much longer. According to the City of Toledo, the house will be torn down if funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are approved.

A city spokesperson told 13abc it can take some time before the city is made aware of property conditions once homeowners die, so they ask residents to call Engage Toledo and keep them updated on properties like this one so the issues can be addressed before they become a neighborhood nuisance.

