Reports: Suspect in critical condition after active shooter incident on Columbus freeway

(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An active shooter suspect is in critical condition after allegedly shooting at traffic on an Ohio freeway Friday, ABC affiliate WSYX reports.

ABC 6 in Columbus reports that a woman called police saying someone fired shots at her on I-71 in northern Columbus.

The incident prompted a large police presence and put traffic at a stand-still Friday. Officials told WSYX that a suspect was standing on the highway firing shots at cars and police cruisers.

Columbus Police exchanged shots with the suspect who was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition. WSYX reports one officer was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

