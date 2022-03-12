Traffic
Sylvania Township rabbi arrested on rape charge

Rabbi David Jay Kaufman is charged with rape in Sylvania Municipal Court.
Rabbi David Jay Kaufman is charged with rape in Sylvania Municipal Court.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a local rabbi Friday afternoon on charges of rape.

David Jay Kaufman was listed in the Lucas County Jail roster, being held for the Sylvania Municipal Court.

A $250,000 bond was posted for Kaufman. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 18.

If he is released, he would be under house arrest and would be required to wear a GPS monitor, the Blade reported.

According to The Blade, he became rabbi at Temple Shomer Emunim last summer from Des Moines, Iowa, where he had headed Temple B’nai Jeshurun since 2003.

The Temple released a statement to 13abc, saying that it was advised that Kaufman is the subject of a criminal investigation and his employment at Temple Shomer Emunim has been terminated effective immediately.

The statement goes on to say that law enforcement says the alleged conduct did not take place on Temple grounds and did not involve any member of the congregation.

