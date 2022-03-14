3/13: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Cloud cover increasing overnight with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: Breezy, warmer, and more clouds than sun with highs around 60. MONDAY NIGHT: Winds diminish again during the evening and mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Cooler Tuesday with a light shower or two possible. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Partly sunny again for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday with highs around 70. Showers return Friday when it will be breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Showers will give way to a steadier rain later Friday that will continue into Saturday when it’ll still be breezy but even cooler with highs near 50.

