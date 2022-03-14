3/14: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

It’s a lovely day with highs near 60F to kick off the new week, and Tuesday will only be slightly cooler with extra clouds and a few sprinkles. We’ll shoot up to the low-70s for St. Patrick’s Day, with more rain and a few wet flakes heading into next weekend. It won’t last long, with the mid-50s arriving just in time for the official start of spring (Sunday just before noon).

