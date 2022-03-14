Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3/14: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Pleasant springlike week for the most part; 70s for St. Pat’s
Plenty of sun this afternoon, and eyeing the 70s by St. Patrick's Day! Dan Smith has your week in weather.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a lovely day with highs near 60F to kick off the new week, and Tuesday will only be slightly cooler with extra clouds and a few sprinkles. We’ll shoot up to the low-70s for St. Patrick’s Day, with more rain and a few wet flakes heading into next weekend. It won’t last long, with the mid-50s arriving just in time for the official start of spring (Sunday just before noon).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill allowing Ohioans to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training is headed to...
Gov. DeWine signs bill removing concealed gun training, permits
Perrysburg man killed in Wood Co. crash
TPD officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for three robberies over the weekend.
Arrest made in string of weekend robberies
The outsourcing company Mammoth Tech was based out of this facility in Defiance, Ohio.
Outsourcing company in Defiance suddenly closes, leaving 521 unemployed
Crews contain a fire at the old Babcock Dairy building on Berdan and Martha. [PHOTO: Toledo...
Industrial building fire shuts down traffic in West Toledo

Latest News

3/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/15/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
3/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A few sprinkles this afternoon, and still expecting the low-70s for St. Patrick's Day. Dan...
3/15: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
A few sprinkles this afternoon, and still expecting the low-70s for St. Patrick's Day. Dan...
3/15: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Warm Week, Colder Weekend
March 15th Weather Forecast