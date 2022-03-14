Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police: Albuquerque shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect; 2 officers injured

A shooting in New Mexico left two people, including the alleged gunman, dead and four others...
A shooting in New Mexico left two people, including the alleged gunman, dead and four others injured, some of whom are police officers.(Source: KOAT via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said a shooting has left two people dead, included the suspected shooter, and four others injured, including two police officers.

Police tweeted Monday afternoon that they were responding to reports of a “possible active shooter,” warning residents to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area.

Police soon tweeted that two officers had “suffered injuries” during the incident, specifying that one officer was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and that “the second officer is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

Once the scene was cleared, police provided an update, writing: “Officers shot and killed the offender during a confrontation. The offender is believed to have shot three people along Montgomery east of Tramway. One of those victims also died at the scene.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outsourcing company Mammoth Tech was based out of this facility in Defiance, Ohio.
Outsourcing company in Defiance suddenly closes, leaving 521 unemployed
Crews contain a fire at the old Babcock Dairy building on Berdan and Martha. [PHOTO: Toledo...
Industrial building fire shuts down traffic in West Toledo
We talked to law enforcement, one person for it, and one against it
Experts, law enforcement weigh in on Ohio’s new conceal carry law
Perrysburg man killed in Wood Co. crash
Brock Snyder
Case Files: Police urge witnesses to come forward in murder of Brock Snyder

Latest News

Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.
Multiple people hurt, intersection closed following crash
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Dine in the 419 Rose & Thistle
Dine in the 419 Rose & Thistle
Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to...
MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders
FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on...
Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for ‘unlawful’ CNN firing