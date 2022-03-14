Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Arrest made in string of weekend robberies

TPD officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for three robberies over the weekend.
TPD officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for three robberies over the weekend.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for three robberies over the weekend.

According to police reports, Marc Bickerstaff, 62, entered a branch of Huntington Bank on the 3700 block of Monroe on Friday, demanding cash.

On Saturday, police say Bickerstaff robbed a pair of 7 Eleven convenience stores, the first on the 3700 block of Upton and the second on the 4500 block of Lewis.

Bickerstaff fled in his vehicle, but was stopped by police and arrested without incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill allowing Ohioans to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training is headed to...
Gov. DeWine signs bill removing concealed gun training, permits
Perrysburg man killed in Wood Co. crash
The outsourcing company Mammoth Tech was based out of this facility in Defiance, Ohio.
Outsourcing company in Defiance suddenly closes, leaving 521 unemployed
Crews contain a fire at the old Babcock Dairy building on Berdan and Martha. [PHOTO: Toledo...
Industrial building fire shuts down traffic in West Toledo

Latest News

Ric Hyman was the first person to be diagnosed with COVID in Lucas County
Local widow discusses pain of losing her husband to COVID-19
Toledo City Council approved an expansion to the city's gunshot detection and alert system.
Toledo expanding ShotSpotter coverage
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm, project moves forward
Moment of Science: Women in the Sciences