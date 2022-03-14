Arrest made in string of weekend robberies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for three robberies over the weekend.

According to police reports, Marc Bickerstaff, 62, entered a branch of Huntington Bank on the 3700 block of Monroe on Friday, demanding cash.

On Saturday, police say Bickerstaff robbed a pair of 7 Eleven convenience stores, the first on the 3700 block of Upton and the second on the 4500 block of Lewis.

Bickerstaff fled in his vehicle, but was stopped by police and arrested without incident.

