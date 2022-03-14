Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Gas prices remain high, but falling oil prices halts daily surge in pump prices

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average price of gas has increased for the 11th straight week across the United States, climbing 26.4 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports the national average stands at $4.32 per gallon, which is up 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA reports the national average fell a penny since Friday and held at that price throughout the weekend.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110 per barrel.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross explained the cost of oil accounts for 50% of what drivers pay at the pump.

“This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices,” Gross said.

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill allowing Ohioans to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training is headed to...
Gov. DeWine signs bill removing concealed gun training, permits
Perrysburg man killed in Wood Co. crash
TPD officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for three robberies over the weekend.
Arrest made in string of weekend robberies
The outsourcing company Mammoth Tech was based out of this facility in Defiance, Ohio.
Outsourcing company in Defiance suddenly closes, leaving 521 unemployed
Crews contain a fire at the old Babcock Dairy building on Berdan and Martha. [PHOTO: Toledo...
Industrial building fire shuts down traffic in West Toledo

Latest News

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
Ric Hyman was the first person to be diagnosed with COVID in Lucas County
Local widow discusses pain of losing her husband to COVID-19
Toledo City Council approved an expansion to the city's gunshot detection and alert system.
Toledo expanding ShotSpotter coverage
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward