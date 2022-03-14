Local businesses team up to show support for Ukrainians

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local businesses are coming together to send a message to Ukrainians: they stand with you.

“The display is three local vendors in Toledo, Ohio that came together, myself, Crafty Lady Boutique, and Mager Designs to create this display,” says Belle Amour Bridal owner, Michelle McCaulla. “It just shows what three local businesses can do to get attention for a country that’s going through something as tragic as this.”

Alexia Haubert owns Crafty Lady Boutique. She made the bright yellow sashes draped around Belle Amour’s blue dresses. Haubert has been selling t-shirts that say “I stand with Ukraine.” For every shirt she sells, she’s giving $10 to an organization that helps Ukrainians with medical expenses. But, she also wanted to show her support in a public way, which is why she teamed up with McCaulla and Mager Designs, who did the lighting.

“We just want them to know that we support them and we stand behind them, and we are extremely sorry for everything that’s happened to them.” says Haubert. “I just hope that we can give them hope, that’s all, I mean I can’t go over them and help save you guys, but at least I can try to let you know that there’s people that care about you.”

McCaulla was in Chicago Monday at a bridal tradeshow. She goes every year and says it feels different this year; some familiar faces are missing.

“There are a lot of Ukrainian designers that are incredible and they’re not here, they can’t be here. We don’t know what’s going on, some have been able to get out and into Poland, others are still trying to get out. We don’t know if they’ll be back, and it’s felt, we can all feel it, the loss, that they’re suffering we’re seeing here.”

The wedding industry has taken a hit from the pandemic, and many people are ready to get out and celebrate again. But McCaulla says there are more important things to fight for.

“In the wedding industry we celebrate events every day, we celebrate love, we celebrate people coming together. I feel like with all the celebrating we need to remember that sometimes we can’t celebrate, and we need to fight for what’s right.”

Through Easter, McCaulla is donating a portion of each sale to Save the Children. It’s one of the 23 organizations congresswoman Marcy Kaptur says are reputable and recommends donating to.

