March 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be around 60. A few sprinkles are possible on Tuesday with more clouds. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Highs will return to the middle 60s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will be near 70. Showers are likely late Friday. That rain may mix or change to snow late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

