March 14th Weather Forecast

Much Warmer This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be around 60. A few sprinkles are possible on Tuesday with more clouds. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Highs will return to the middle 60s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will be near 70. Showers are likely late Friday. That rain may mix or change to snow late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

March 15th Weather Forecast