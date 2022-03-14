Men sentenced in death of 72-year-old man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men have been sentenced for their roles in the death of an elderly man in Toledo.

Robert MacKay and Anthony Perry were found guilty on various charges connected to the 2020 killing of Robert Pedelose, 72.

MacKay plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and multiple weapons charges earlier this month. He was sentenced to 15-22 years in prison.

Anthony Perry was found guilty of complicity in the commission of voluntary manslaughter and other weapons charges. He was found guilty after entering an Alford plea, according to court documents. He was sentenced to serve 10-14 years in prison. Perry was previously facing murder and felonious assault charges but they were dropped.

According to police records, officers found Pedelose suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Navarre in August of 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.