Perrysburg man killed in Wood Co. crash

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and a woman has serious injuries after a crash in Perrysburg Township on Monday.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 199 and Five Point Road.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richard Armstrong, 85, of Perrysburg, was driving a minivan on Five Point Road when Tami Jorgenson, 50, of Luckey, was driving an SUV on State Route 199.

OSHP said Armstrong failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign at the intersection and the SUV hit the passenger side of the minivan.

Armstrong was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. OSHP said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Jorgenson suffered serious injuries in the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the car, Magin Jorgenson, 18, suffered what officials called non-life-threatening injuries and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

