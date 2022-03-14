Toledo City Council districts to change, leaders seek feedback on maps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is changing city council boundaries.

City leaders announced a series of public meetings on Monday for Toledo’s City Council Redistricting process.

City Charter requires officials to redraw council districts every 10 years, corresponding with the census. The districts must follow existing voting precinct lines and need to have a population count within 5% of each district, according to a city spokesperson. Officials will use census data to determine population shifts to change council district boundaries.

The city said the goal for the new council districts is to provide a similar population count in each district, maintain the current general district boundaries, and keep current council members within the district they represent.

Officials also announced the members of the Reapportionment Committee on Monday, comprised of people from various political affiliations. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz appointed Mike Beazley, Ken Fallows, Devon Overton, Sally Perz, Donna Owens, and Brittany Jones to the committee. They will make the final decision on the new districts.

“The biggest challenge is trying to not have a neighborhood feel like their world is changing in ways they don’t want,” Mike Beazley, a member of the Reapportionment Committee, said Monday. “We can’t guarantee that, can’t always keep a neighborhood from being divided, but we’re going to have to create some districts and this is what the law here requires and we’re doing it.”

Residents can find maps of the current districts and maps of the three proposed council districts here. An online survey and additional information can also be found at the link. The city is asking the public to fill out the survey by April 15.

The first public meeting on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, for residents to hear the proposals and give feedback. The full listing of meeting dates and locations is below.

Wednesday, March 30

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Mott Branch Library

Community Room B

Thursday, March 31

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Heatherdowns Branch Library

Community Room A+B

Monday, April 4

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Corner Branch Library

Large Community Room

Thursday, April 7

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kent Branch Library

Community Room A

