Toledo family brings in Ukrainian Refugees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - David Kouba has lived with his family in Toledo for 14 years. He says with violence continuing in Ukraine and having Ukrainian friends who are fundraising for Ukraine, he and his family wanted to help in any way they could.

“We were also looking around,” he said. “My wife found a website that actually hooks volunteers up with Ukrainian refugees,”

Kouba says the conversation with his family about whether they should volunteer or not, was a quick one.

“So we have some room in the house so we did not think it was going to be very difficult,” he said.

On Friday, the Kouba’s welcome Yuriy and his wife Tetiana to Toledo. The couple had lived their whole lives in Ukraine and fled the country after the Russian invasion.

“They’re wonderful guests,” he said. “They’re very pleasant and we have become friends.”

Yuriy and Tetiana both worked and lived in Kyiv. Yuriy owned several shops in the capital city, while Tetiana worked as a professor at Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts. They said they wanted to stay in Ukraine, but it became just too dangerous. Tetiana tells 13abc that she remembers the exact morning they decided to start their journey.

“February 24th,” she said. “Under Russian bombs.”

She says the family members who are still in Ukraine are suffering.

“My parents now, they live without water, without gas, without electricity, without heat, and even now without a telephone connection,” Tetiana said.

The couple spent days trying to cross the border, eventually, they hopped onto a train and crossed the border into Hungary where they had to travel to Iceland, then came to Chicago and met the Kouba’s online.

“We are glad to meet people with the same purposes and with the same philosophies. thank you, thanks a lot for that meeting.”

The couple says they are very grateful for their American hosts, but they honestly want things to get better fast and go back home.

“We want to be Ukrainian citizens, and we hope to come back to our home.”

