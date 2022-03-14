Toledo Rockets football camps announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo football program announced dates for its 2022 summer camps today. Camps run from June 3-24 and are open to high school players who will be freshmen, sophomores, juniors or seniors in the fall of 2022. The Friday Night Lights Camps (June 3, June 17) are also open to prep school and junior college players. In addition, there is a three-day youth camp held June 20-22 for players in grades 2-8.

All camps will be held at the Glass Bowl, Fetterman Training Center, and Larimer Athletic Complex on the Toledo Main Campus. Interested campers can register online at the links below.

Check-in and walk-up registration will be at the Fetterman Training Center, adjacent to the Glass Bowl, and begins 90 minutes before the session starts. The Specialist Camp’s check-in and registration will be held at the Larimer Athletic Complex, connected to the Glass Bowl.

For more information about Toledo Football Summer Camps, go online to football.toledocamps.com, or email Richard Ciccone at richard.cicccone@utoledo.edu.

University of Toledo High School Football Camps

Friday, June 3: Friday Night Lights - Register Now

6:00 p.m. (Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Fetterman Training Center)- A one-day camp designed for offensive and defensive positional skill instruction with an emphasis on technique and fundamentals for high school athletes- Camp lasts approximately three hours.- Open to all high school players (fall 2022), junior college players and prep school players- Equipment: workout clothes, cleats, tennis shoes, QB’s bring footballCost: $60 pre-registered, $70 at the door; 5+ players from same team, half price (must pre-register; contact Richard at richard.ciccone@utoledo.edu to find out more)

Sunday, June 12: 7-on-7 Passing Camp - Register Now

11:00 a.m. (Check in begins at 9:30 a.m. at Fetterman Training Center)- Teams guaranteed minimum of five games- Equipment: Workout clothes, cleats, tennis shoes, footballs, helmets

Cost: $200 per team*Half off for Big Man Camps for players from teams that attend this camp

Sunday, June 12: Big Man Camp - Register Now

11:00 a.m. (Check in begins at 9:30 a.m. at Fetterman Training Center)- A one-day camp designed for offensive and defensive line instruction with an emphasis on technique and fundamentals for high school athletes.- Camp lasts approximately three hours- Open to all high school players (fall 2022)- Equipment: Workout clothes, cleats, tennis shoes, helmet

Cost: $60 pre-registered, $70 at the door*Half off for players from teams that attend 7-on-7 Passing Camps

Friday, June 17: Specialist Camp - Register Now

11:00 a.m. (Check in begins at 9:30 a.m. at Larimer Athletic Complex)- A one-day camp designed for skill development of Punters, Kickers, and Long Snappers- Camp lasts approximately three hours- Equipment: Workout clothes, cleats, tennis shoes, kicking tri-pod, footballs

Cost: $60 pre-registered, $70 at the door

Friday, June 17: Friday Night Lights - Register Now

6:00 p.m. (Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Fetterman Training Center)- A one-day camp designed for offensive and defensive positional skill instruction with an emphasis on technique and fundamentals for high school athletes- Camp lasts approximately three hours.- Open to all high school players (fall 2022), junior college players and prep school players- Equipment: workout clothes, cleats, tennis shoes, QB’s bring football

Cost: $60 pre-registered, $70 at the door; 5+ players from same team, half price (must pre-register; contact Richard at richard.ciccone@utoledo.edu to find out more)

Monday-Wednesday, June 20-22: Youth Football Camp - Register Now

8:00 a.m.-noon each day- Walk-up registration begins at 7:15 a.m. on Monday; Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Monday at Fetterman Training Center.- Three-day camp designed for offensive and defensive positional skill instruction with an emphasis on technique and fundamentals for elementary and middle school athletes- For students entering grade 2-8 in fall 2022- Equipment: Workout clothes, cleats, tennis shoes

Cost: $100. $190 per family (from the same immediate family - limit 3 per household)

Friday, June 24: 7-on-7 Passing Camp - Register Now11:00 a.m. (Check in begins at 9:30 a.m. at Fetterman Training Center)- Teams guaranteed minimum of five games- Equipment: Workout clothes, cleats, tennis shoes, footballs, helmets

Cost: $200 per team*Half off for Big Man Camps for players from teams that attend this camp

Friday, June 24: Big Man Camp - Register Now11:00 a.m. (Check in begins at 9:30 a.m. at Fetterman Training Center)- A one-day camp designed for offensive and defensive line instruction with an emphasis on technique and fundamentals for high school athletes.- Camp lasts approximately three hours- Open to all high school players (fall 2022)- Equipment: Workout clothes, cleats, tennis shoes, helmet

Cost: $60 pre-registered, $70 at the door*Half off for players from teams that attend 7-on-7 Passing Camps

