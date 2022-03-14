Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic

A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson...
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of truckers and other motorists who have been doing rolling protests on highways encircling Washington made their way into the nation’s capital Monday, snarling already-congested traffic in a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and other grievances.

The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency issued a traffic advisory shortly before 2 p.m. that suggested motorists delay travel or use alternative transportation “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695, and I-295.”

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department closed a number of streets and exits off the highways to prevent the protesters from coming into the city. “These rolling road closures are occurring in real-time as they are needed,” the announcement said.

The protesters, separated intermittently by the usual congested traffic, waved flags and blew their horns as they drove. When asked why they had come to protest, one unidentified couple with Montana license plates answered “freedom.”

Area residents took to the police department’s Twitter with a number of the comments holding city officials and the police responsible for the traffic gridlock by shutting down the exits.

Authorities sent out a second advisory about two-and-a-half hours later announcing the demonstration had ended and the freeway exits were being reopened.

The truckers, some from as far away as California and Montana, have been in the area more than a week driving from Hagerstown, Maryland, to the beltway surrounding Washington to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates as well as voice frustration for other grievances.

Last week, organizers of the group met with Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Cruz joined them for a ride as they circled the Washington area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outsourcing company Mammoth Tech was based out of this facility in Defiance, Ohio.
Outsourcing company in Defiance suddenly closes, leaving 521 unemployed
Crews contain a fire at the old Babcock Dairy building on Berdan and Martha. [PHOTO: Toledo...
Industrial building fire shuts down traffic in West Toledo
We talked to law enforcement, one person for it, and one against it
Experts, law enforcement weigh in on Ohio’s new conceal carry law
Perrysburg man killed in Wood Co. crash
Brock Snyder
Case Files: Police urge witnesses to come forward in murder of Brock Snyder

Latest News

Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.
Multiple people hurt, intersection closed following crash
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Dine in the 419 Rose & Thistle
Dine in the 419 Rose & Thistle
Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to...
MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders
FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on...
Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for ‘unlawful’ CNN firing