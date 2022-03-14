Traffic
US Sen. Portman, of Ohio, serves food to Ukrainian refugees during visit to Poland

Sen. Portman in Poland
Sen. Portman in Poland(Source: Sen. Portman Twitter)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Sen. Rob Portman is part of a bipartisan group of Congress members that traveled overseas to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country during the Russian invasion.

The Republican from Ohio was joined by other legislators from the, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal.

While in Poland, Sen. Portman said he met with refugees who escaped from Ukraine. He also helped serve food to impacted families with the World Central Kitchen in Poland.

The World Central Kitchen has been serving meals to countless families from restaurant locations in Ukraine and four surrounding countries since the start of the attack.

