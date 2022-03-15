3/15: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

A few sprinkles will roll in along with the clouds this afternoon, and a few places could crack the 70s for both the midweek and St. Patrick’s Day. Moderate to heavy rain will arrive Friday PM, and the temperature drop to follow won’t last long -- mid-40s Saturday, back to the 60s by Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.