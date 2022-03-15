Traffic
3/15: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Few sprinkles today; warm Wednesday/Thursday; wet Friday PM
A few sprinkles this afternoon, and still expecting the low-70s for St. Patrick's Day. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
A few sprinkles will roll in along with the clouds this afternoon, and a few places could crack the 70s for both the midweek and St. Patrick’s Day. Moderate to heavy rain will arrive Friday PM, and the temperature drop to follow won’t last long -- mid-40s Saturday, back to the 60s by Monday.

