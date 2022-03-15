Building Better Schools: Rogers Choir makes History

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Rogers High School Choir is making history. It competed in district competition and qualified for the state competition for the first time.

“I never thought that we would be doing all of this for real,” Terrance Collier, a Junior at Rogers said. “I just thought it was some little school program but shoot we ‘bout to go to a contest and we ‘bout to win.”

Many of the Rogers students will tell you, singing isn’t really their thing -- at least that’s what they thought, until they met their Choir Director, Dr. Joan Walldorf.

“She’s a really good teacher, she brought out the singing in me,” Avery Davis, a Sophomore at Rogers said. “I got a bass but I just never used it, and she brought it out of me, and now I’m one of the best at bass.”

Walldorf said she is grateful that 65 students will get to experience competition and walk away with an understanding of what’s possible with teamwork and dedication.

Another school district from Illinois donated nearly $40,000 worth of choir attire to help them perform in style.

“I was scrolling through Facebook and I happened to see a choir director’s post that they were getting rid of 150 tuxes and dresses and I thought, oh perfect,” Walldorf said. “She said, ‘we just wanted to give it away to someone who needed it’ because they get new ones every three years and we just don’t have that luxury. How awesome that our kids are gonna look so fabulous at this contest, I’m so I’m just beside myself, I started crying in her arms.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.