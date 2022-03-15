Case Files: Police urge witnesses to come forward in murder of Brock Snyder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before dawn on August 1, 2020, Toledo Police say dozens of people were gathering outside in the parking lots of the Weiler Homes.

“There was a block party, approximately 40-50 people having a good time. At some point, someone walked up to Brock Snyder and killed him,” says Detective Jeff Quigley with the Toledo Police Department.

Quigley says the suspect was at close range. Snyder was shot in the head and died at the hospital. When police arrived, all of the potential witnesses were gone.

A year and a half after the crime, there’s a renewed push to find the killer. Family and friends of the 27-year-old did not want to talk about the case on camera. Most of them are fearful of retaliation and concerned that if they talk to police, they could be murdered by the person still on the streets.

One close friend of Snyder’s talked with 13abc but did not want to be identified. He says he spoke with Snyder on the phone just moments before he was shot and killed.

“He says I’m gonna smoke a Black & Mild and then I’m going to bed,” says an unidentified friend of Snyder’s.

The friend describes Snyder as a brother and someone who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He’s constantly worried about the violence and says his safety is in jeopardy, but he wants justice for Snyder.

“I think the person who did it was a coward. Nobody wants to say cause everybody is scared,” says Snyder’s friend.

Police have not released a motive and are urging anyone with information to come forward so they can solve the murder of Brock Snyder.

“Out of those 40 to 50 people who were there, someone saw it and knows who that is. So we are looking for someone to stand up and do the right thing,” say Detective Quigley.

If you have any information about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

