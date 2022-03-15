Traffic
Finds in the 419 - The history of Savage Arena

13abc's James Starks looks at the history of concerts at UT's Savage Arena.
By James Starks
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks is joined by author and historian Tedd Long to look at the history of Savage Arena located on the University of Toledo’s campus. Former UT Rocket men’s basketball player Brad Reiger spoke with James about playing in Savage Arena and the historic run the current Rocket teams are on.

