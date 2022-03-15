Finds in the 419 - The history of Savage Arena

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks is joined by author and historian Tedd Long to look at the history of Savage Arena located on the University of Toledo’s campus. Former UT Rocket men’s basketball player Brad Reiger spoke with James about playing in Savage Arena and the historic run the current Rocket teams are on.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.