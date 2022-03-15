Here’s how you can help Nature’s Nursery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is hosting a baby animal shower pancake breakfast to raise money to help take care of animals entering the shelter.

It’s happening on April 3 at the Whitehouse American Legion with seating’s at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The event will feature interactive displays, crafts, photos, raffles, and more. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance here.

If you’re looking for another way to help, the Genoa Bank in Maumee will be hold an animal shower drop off in the bank lobby between March 17 and April 2 during regular business hours. Those looking to help can drop off the following needed items:

Dry or canned cat food

Jars of baby food (Meat Puree /Fruit/Veggies)

Non flavored Pedialyte

Pine Bedding

Receiving Blankets (No loops or holes)

Paper Towels

Kroger Gift Cards

Cash

Those who would like donate but can’t attend the pancake breakfast or drop off items at the Genoa Bank Maumee location can do so online here.

“Baby animals are already coming in and soon we will start admitting dozens a day” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. “Usually, the babies come in due to the mom being killed or not returning to the nest. Without our help the babies would not survive alone”.

