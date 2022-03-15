Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Industrial building fire shuts down traffic in West Toledo

Babcock Dairy fire
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews worked to contain a fire at an industrial building in West Toledo Tuesday afternoon, hours after it sparked.

The call came in shortly after 3:00 a.m. for a fire at the building that had previously been known as Babcock Dairy at Berdan and Martha.

Using drones, commanders could see that the fire had burned through the roof and the building was collapsing from the inside.

Toledo Fire says it will continue to fight the fire defensively until daybreak, when visibility will improve.

The city’s Division of Environmental Services said crews were conducting air monitoring with a combined gas meter throughout the duration of the fire.

“The monitoring showed no significant results were being noted in any areas near the fire, or the surrounding neighborhoods outside of the health ramification of smoke inhalation,” Karen Granata, Administrator for the City of Toledo Division of Environmental Services said in a statement. “Toledo Fire took necessary precautions to securing a perimeter to protect the public from such smoke inhalation and the potential of building collapse.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill allowing Ohioans to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training is headed to...
Gov. DeWine signs bill removing concealed gun training, permits
Perrysburg man killed in Wood Co. crash
TPD officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for three robberies over the weekend.
Arrest made in string of weekend robberies
The outsourcing company Mammoth Tech was based out of this facility in Defiance, Ohio.
Outsourcing company in Defiance suddenly closes, leaving 521 unemployed

Latest News

Toledo City Council approved an expansion to the city's gunshot detection and alert system.
Toledo expanding ShotSpotter coverage
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward
Moment of Science: Women in the Sciences
Here’s how you can help Nature’s Nursery