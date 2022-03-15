Industrial building fire shuts down traffic in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews worked to contain a fire at an industrial building in West Toledo Tuesday afternoon, hours after it sparked.

The call came in shortly after 3:00 a.m. for a fire at the building that had previously been known as Babcock Dairy at Berdan and Martha.

Using drones, commanders could see that the fire had burned through the roof and the building was collapsing from the inside.

Toledo Fire says it will continue to fight the fire defensively until daybreak, when visibility will improve.

The city’s Division of Environmental Services said crews were conducting air monitoring with a combined gas meter throughout the duration of the fire.

“The monitoring showed no significant results were being noted in any areas near the fire, or the surrounding neighborhoods outside of the health ramification of smoke inhalation,” Karen Granata, Administrator for the City of Toledo Division of Environmental Services said in a statement. “Toledo Fire took necessary precautions to securing a perimeter to protect the public from such smoke inhalation and the potential of building collapse.”

