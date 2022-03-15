Traffic
Village Idiot, Jet’s, Gino’s and Inky’s in the Toledo Pizza Final Four

Starch Madness bracket [via @ERShants on Twitter]
Starch Madness bracket [via @ERShants on Twitter](WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Everyone is excited for the NCAA basketball tournaments that are right around the corner, but one local social media user took it to the next level.

Check out his Toledo-area pizza bracket!

Eric’s Starch Madness bracket pits all of your favorite pizza joints against one another, in what is sure to cause a lot of drama and heartache (and perhaps some heart burn!).

We’re going to do the voting via Twitter, so click the links below and vote for your favorite place in the Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese and Canadian Bacon Regions.

The winner’s of these matchups will compete for the title of Best Pizza in northwest Ohio!

The Cinderella runs for Mancino’s, Campus Pollyeyes and Jo-Jo’s came to an end in Round 4.

The third round saw some big upsets, though three out of the four #1 seeds advanced as well.

Here are the results from Round 2:

First half of the Round 1 bracket HERE:

And don’t forget the second half of the bracket! (SMH typos on Twitter)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

