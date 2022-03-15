Village Idiot, Jet’s, Gino’s and Inky’s in the Toledo Pizza Final Four

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Everyone is excited for the NCAA basketball tournaments that are right around the corner, but one local social media user took it to the next level.

Check out his Toledo-area pizza bracket!

Eric’s Starch Madness bracket pits all of your favorite pizza joints against one another, in what is sure to cause a lot of drama and heartache (and perhaps some heart burn!).

We’re going to do the voting via Twitter, so click the links below and vote for your favorite place in the Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese and Canadian Bacon Regions.

The winner’s of these matchups will compete for the title of Best Pizza in northwest Ohio!

Just four restaurants remain.



Who makes the best pizza in Toledo?



VOTE! pic.twitter.com/nJJUeYwS7D — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) April 4, 2022

The Cinderella runs for Mancino’s, Campus Pollyeyes and Jo-Jo’s came to an end in Round 4.

Most of the top seeds are still in it, but Starch Madness has propelled several underdogs into the Elite Eight!



Who's going to the Final Four?



Vote below for your favorite Toledo-area pizza! pic.twitter.com/TKitjxlEsv — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) March 29, 2022

The third round saw some big upsets, though three out of the four #1 seeds advanced as well.

The Toledo-area pizza battle marches on into Round 3!

The #1 seeds have all advanced, but numerous underdogs are leaving their mark on the tournament.



Vote below! pic.twitter.com/oMrnKeATUb — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) March 25, 2022

Here are the results from Round 2:

We're on to Round 2 in finding out who has the best pizza in the Toledo area. Not a lot of upsets in Round 1, but 11-seeds Campus Pollyeyes and Amie's are looking to be Cinderella. Vote now to see who moves on to the Sweet Sixteen! pic.twitter.com/vGFNACMByv — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) March 17, 2022

First half of the Round 1 bracket HERE:

Forget basketball, let's put the brackets to use by finding out who has the best pizza in the Toledo area! pic.twitter.com/yXbq9arInH — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) March 15, 2022

And don’t forget the second half of the bracket! (SMH typos on Twitter)

It's a HUGE tournament! He's the second half of the bracket. pic.twitter.com/6idSPDjsK3 — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) March 15, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.