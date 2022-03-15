Local widow shares story of losing her husband to COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ric Hyman was the first person to test positive for COVID in Lucas County. That was in March of 2020. He died just days after that diagnosis. For the first time since then, his widow is talking publicly about the incredible pain of that loss.

Ric and Sue met at a dance at the West Toledo YMCA in high school. The two were married for 47 years.

“We had a terrific marriage. He was a no regrets kind of guy. He was creative and funny. He took risks in a good way.”

Two years ago, Sue heard her husband’s voice for the last time. As you can imagine, the pain of that loss still lives very close to the surface.

“I have had to learn how to grieve.”

She’s done that with the support of her children, grandchildren, friends, neighbors and her faith.

“Whenever I am feeling totally lost, that’s what I turn to, praying for strength.”

Ric and Sue had just returned from a trip to Europe. He didn’t feel well shortly after getting home. At first they thought it might be jet lag, but soon realized it was something more. Ric went for a COVID test that week, and that Saturday the test came back positive. He was immediately hospitalized.

“It started with his lungs, went to his heart then went to his kidneys, liver and his brain. Everything that sustains us was damaged by the virus and it happened fast.”

Sue was quarantined. She and their family were not able to see Ric. Sue says Ric was in good spirits when she talked with him on the phone the morning after he was hospitalized, but that quickly changed.

“Three hours later he couldn’t breathe. He was put on a ventilator, life support and intubated. It felt like a lightening bolt had struck me in the head and come out my feet.”

While he was on life support, a nurse held a phone up to Ric’s ear so his family could deliver a message of love.

“Our last conversation was us telling him we loved him and that it was okay for him to go. Our kids told him they’d take care of him, and they have done that.”

Ric died one week after being hospitalized.

“I was numb, just numb.”

Just 8 days later, Sue was diagnosed with COVID.

“I ended up in the hospital and my kids kept saying we can’t lose you within a week of losing dad.”

Sue got better but her heart is still broken. There are reminders of Ric everywhere. And she wants to help make sure we never forget all those lost to this disease.

“I would love to believe that Ric and everyone else who lost their lives to the disease are soldiers in this battle. I’d love to see that honored in some way.”

Because of the pandemic, the family was not able to have a funeral for Ric. They had a small service for family only on his birthday, which was four months after his death.

Ric left behind his wife, two children, four grandchildren and a lot of friends.

