March 15th Weather Forecast

Warm Week, Colder Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible today. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected on Wednesday through early Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday will bring rain and highs in the upper 50s. A few light rain showers (possibly mixing with snow) are possible on Saturday with highs in the middle 40s. Sunshine is likely Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

