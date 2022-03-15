Moment of Science: Women in the Sciences

Last month, we explored the amazing contributions by Black scientists to all walks of life, both seen and unseen. Now, it’s Women’s History Month, and it’s time to shine a spotlight once more on breaking the glass ceiling through the centuries.

*Chances are your mind has already gone to Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize for her work in radioactivity, but many don’t know that her daughter Irene earned a Prize of her own, 32 years after her mother... talk about your “nuclear family”. While Lise Meitner never received the Prize, Albert Einstein himself dubbed her “Germany’s Marie Curie”, discovering nuclear fission after she fled the Nazis in 1938.

*Backing up the timeline a bit, Mary Anning grew up a poor, self-taught paleontologist. One day, she dug up what she thought was a crocodile skeleton, but it ended up being the first complete fossil of a dinosaur. Later in life, she added two more complete fossilized discoveries to her resume.

*Speaking of Earth science, we used to think the Earth’s core was molten through and through... but in 1929, a New Zealand earthquake helped Inge Lehmann shake up that model, when she realized the seismic waves she studied must have been bouncing off a solid inner core.

*From looking inward to looking upward, Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin correctly determined that hydrogen was about a million times more abundant in the universe than anyone thought at the time... but at the time, no one believed a woman could make such an incredible discovery, and she was dismissed.

*We had talked about NASA’s “Hidden Figures” in our Black History episode, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention these pioneers once more, who helped launch American men into the final frontier. At the same time, the “Mercury 13″ women passed the same grueling physical tests as the Mercury 7 men, though none ever made it past the surly bonds of Earth. That honor went to astronaut Sally Ride in 1983.

*Finally, Rosalind Franklin was working on discovering the “double helix” DNA model we know today, when a colleague showed her X-ray work to Watson and Crick, who won the Nobel Prize 4 years after Franklin had died of ovarian cancer. To his credit, Watson had asked for her to be awarded the prize as well, but the Nobel Committee doesn’t make posthumous nominations.

The scientific journey is often fraught with hardship and lack of credit where credit is due. Again, we encourage you to read up on the countless contributions to science by women throughout history.

