New community health center coming to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A part of Toledo in need of additional medical services is about to get it. It’s in the same place that for so many years gave people access to educational materials.

The old Mott Branch library on Dorr Street is about to get new life. Compassion Health Toledo will expand its operation to another side of town.

A mural greets patients at Compassion Health Toledo on Broadway near South Avenue. It’s located at the old South Branch library. People literally walk over the Maumee river to get there.

“Many of our patients don’t have a car and if they do it’s unreliable,” said Dr. Anne Ruch of Compassion Health Toledo. “Especially our pregnant patients who really don’t want to miss their visits, so sometimes they’ll actually walk across the bridge to walk here.”

Doctor Ruch and her team are now set to open a second community health center at the old Mott Branch library, a building left empty when the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system opened a new Mott across the street.

When the city of Toledo got control of the building, the city took requests for proposal to figure out what would be best for the building and how it would best serve the community. The Compassion Health Toledo proposal was the one selected.

“It’s actually the second-highest zip code in Toledo for low birthweight babies,” said Dr. Ruch.

That’s why things like OB-GYN services will be offered there, just like at the Broadway location. Cardiology, education on healthy living, and so many other basic health services will be offered. Medicaid and private insurance will be accepted but Dr. Rouch says no one will be turned away based on their ability to pay.

“A lot of them will say this is the first time in my life I felt like just because I’m poor doesn’t mean that I’m not entitled to basic health care,” said Dr. Ruch.

Pharmacy and dentistry services will be offered on Dorr street, too.

The City of Toledo sold the building for one dollar and then Compassion plans to invest at least half a million dollars in renovations to turn it into a clinic.

The hope is to have Dorr Street up and running by 2023.

