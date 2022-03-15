Outsourcing company in Defiance suddenly closes, leaving 521 unemployed

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - If you emailed Chipotle with a complaint, there’s a chance Jay Valdiserri sent you a reply.

“I loved working for them,” said Valdiserri, 30, during a zoom interview from his home in Canon City, Colorado. “I mean, it was, you know, good pay. I didn’t have to leave the house.”

Valdiserri was a customer service representative who worked through the outsourcing company Mammoth Tech. March 2, 2022, the company issued a W.A.R.N. notice that permanent layoffs would begin and end for nearly all employees that day. It goes on to state, “A limited number of management employees may be retained for a short time thereafter for purposes of winding up affairs, but those employees will be permanently laid off on or before March 20, 2022.”

“We all just got an email saying that we no longer have a job. All 521 of us,” added Valdiserri. “A lot of these people did not have a clue this was coming. I mean, none of us really did. There was no warning for anybody on, you know, lower level that our jobs were in jeopardy.”

The letter states of the 521 employees of Mammoth Tech, 60 report to work at the Defiance location, another 461 are remote employees like Valdiserri, who says was hired in December and has now lined up a new job.

Valdiserri adds some employees were offered new jobs with another company, but at this point, it’s not clear whether that company would be located elsewhere or what’s to become of the campus in Defiance that formerly housed Mammoth Tech.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.