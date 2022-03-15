Traffic
Study: Aquifer can handle salmon farm; project moves forward

It’s been a fight spanning almost two years in Williams County. And now all systems are a go for a new salmon farm.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PIONEER, Ohio (WTVG) - AquaBounty is the company that’s been looking to come out to Williams County for a number of years. Monday was a turning point in the planning process.

Ed Kidston is the Mayor of Pioneer, a village of 1,600 people, and the future site of a 500,000 square-foot salmon farm. The mayor believes it’s going to improve life here.

“There’s going to be another 100 jobs in town,” he tells 13abc. “This company’s going to pay $750,000 to $1M a year for the next 15 years into the local school system. They’re going to be swimming in money up there.”

He tells 13abc that since July 2020, Pioneer has been in the running to work with AquaBounty, a company that genetically engineers salmon for the seafood industry.

“We’re just tickled to death to have them locate here in Ohio,” he says.

But not everyone agrees, including the Williams County Alliance Group. The concern: the business will strain the Michindoh Aquifer.

Sherry Fleming is a chairperson for the group. She explains, “They’re going to pull basically 5M gallons of water a day from the aquifer, and they will dump almost 99% of that into the St. Joseph River.”

And Fleming is worried about where the contaminated water will flow after that.

“It goes to Fort Wayne, it’s their source of drinking water. It comes back into Ohio and into the Maumee and it will come into Lake Erie,” she explains.

Residents sent more than 1,200 comments to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, many of them against the new facility. ODNR announced Monday that the extra water pulled from the aquifer won’t harm it, giving the green light for construction to begin.

You can read more about the AquaBounty response to public comments, more about the company, and the study conducted by the ODNR.

Fleming says she and her group will continue to fight AquaBounty.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

