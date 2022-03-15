Toledo expanding ShotSpotter coverage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council moved to expand the city’s ShotSpotter system on Tuesday.

Council members authorized $840,000 to add another gunshot detection and alert area.

The expanded section will cover four square miles in East Toledo over three years, according to council documents, as part of the Toledo Recovery Plan. It will be the third ShotSpotter coverage area in the city. A map detailing the additional coverage is below.

Toledo City Council approved an expansion to the city's gunshot detection and alert system. (City of Toledo)

The Toledo Police Department has been using Shot Spotter since 2018.

