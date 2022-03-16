Traffic
3/16: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Low-70s in Toledo today/tomorrow; cooler along lake
A gorgeous midweek, and keeping the 70s for St. Patrick's Day... except along the lakeshore. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We’re making our second run at the 70s for the year so far in Toledo today, with a slightly better chance tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day. Lakeshore residents could stay stuck in the 40s and 50s in some cases, thanks to a lake breeze both days. Friday will deliver rain by the evening, continuing through much of Saturday. Highs will go from the upper-40s then, back to the low-60s by Monday.

