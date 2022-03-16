Traffic
Downtown Toledo bars and restaurants prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

Downtown Toledo hasn’t seen a big St. Paddy’s celebration since before the pandemic and local bars and restaurants are preparing for the big day.
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday and downtown Toledo hasn’t seen a big St. Paddy’s celebration since before the pandemic. Local bars and restaurants are preparing for the big day.

The Blarney Irish Pub is always at the center of the action on March 17th, and North Huron will be closed around the pub so there’s room for everyone to participate.

Many others places in downtown are going to be having their own celebrations and there will be something for everyone.

Places like The Attic on Adams and Ottawa Tavern will serve classic Jiggs dinner. There will be a big Toledo bar crawl for the 21-plus crowd with plenty of green beer.

Firefly on North St. Clair Street is opening early Thursday.

“We have a unique experience,” says the restaurant’s assistant manager Alexia Bryant. “You can go get green beer anywhere but we put our emphasis on our craft cocktails. We have a shamrock martini, it’s kind of creamy, minty, think of a thin mint flavor, and it’s going to have a little chocolate in there. It’s well-balanced, green of course, it’s beautiful.”

The restaurant staff at Firefly are hoping the warm weather will bring big crowds.

“I’m just excited to get people in here again and be busy,” says Bryant. “We’ve gone through our slow couple of months over the winter so I’m excited to see big crowds. Everyone’s ready to have ourselves a day.”

The Maumee Bay Brewing Company is throwing a big party for St. Patrick’s Day.

“The atmosphere, the environment, and also the dinner we’re going to be serving over there with some traditional Irish food,” says Michael Martin, Maumee Bay Brewing Company’s brewery sales manager. “It’s a good time, great for a group of friends to come out and hang out.”

And make sure to bring you dancing shoes!

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to the Highland dancer and the bagpipes,” says Martin. “I haven’t seen bagpipes live so I’m really looking forward to that, it’s going to be pretty sweet. And I’m looking forward to seeing a bunch of people come out and enjoying the company and the good beer.”

