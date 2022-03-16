Traffic
Group chat between Ohio mayors reveal colorful language from Toledo’s mayor

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A records request has unearthed a group chat of text messages among some of Ohio’s Democratic mayors, unveiling colorful comments by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

The records request from the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau shows conversations surrounding elections, the January 6 insurrection in Washington, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, criticism of Ohio politicians, police brutality protests, and more -- even some memes.

“I wish we would have lost the Toledo War of 1836 so that we would still be in Michigan, and therefore, not be suffering the death sentence currently being imposed upon us by the state of Ohio,” Kapszukiewicz wrote in a text to the group chat.

In a statement to 13abc, a spokesperson from the city of Toledo said the mayor was frustrated that the state of Ohio wasn’t giving Toledo its fair share of funding.

“Given how long the politicians in Columbus have worked to harm cities like Toledo, it is a frustration that he is sure most Toledoans share,” the statement to 13abc said.

The spokesperson said the mayor has a great sense of humor and likes to make jokes.

“The Mayor got a kick reading these old texts and suspects most others will too,” the statement read. “They show that his private personality is the same as his public one — a fun-loving guy who enjoys a good laugh.”

Keary McCarthy, the Executive Director of the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance, responded to Kapszukiewicz’s text message about funding concerns, criticizing Ohio’s lawmakers.

“Whatever the worst case scenario is... expect it to be worse with this legislature.”

In another instance, Kapszukiewicz used strong language to express his desire for financial assistance to cities amid the pandemic.

“I’m not kidding, if Schumer doesn’t deliver on a big-ass relief package to cities, I’m going to be pissed,” Kapszukiewicz wrote in the group chat. “We control the White House, Senate & House. Probably for only 2 years. So let’s start getting as much shit done as possible NOW!”

Kapszukiewicz also used explicit language in criticizing U.S. Senator Rob Portman.

“Fortunately, we now control the Senate, House & White House so we don’t need to care about what dipshits like Portman think,” a text from Toledo’s mayor read. “Jam. It. Down. Their. Throats.”

You can read the group chat below. The documents reflecting the texts are not entirely in chronological order.

